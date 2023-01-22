Dundee-based Frenchman Victor Perez reckons living in Scotland has helped him become a strong contender for this year’s Ryder Cup in Rome.

Victor Perez celebrates after holing a bunker shot at the 17th hole in the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links. Picture: Ryan Lim/AFP via Getty Images.

The 30-year-old, who moved to Scotland to be with his partner Abigail Gliksten, who is a dental practitioner in Brechin, recorded his maiden DP World Tour win in the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

He then landed the Dutch Open last May and has now claimed the biggest win of his career so far with a one-shot victory in the $9 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Coming on the back of him being one of the star performers in the inaugural Hero Cup, Perez is now in a strong position to be on Luke Donald’s European team for the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in September.

“It's been fantastic,” he said of being based in the home of golf. “I've been living in Scotland six years and the UK golf culture really helps my game. People live, breathe golf in Scotland. They are always supportive and want to you do well. I think people have a great deal of respect for professional golfers, which is really rare nowadays, I would say.

“I think a lot of players will say, ‘oh, when I go to my club, I have people coming up to me asking me for pictures or sometimes a lesson and we're working’.

