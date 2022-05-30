Victor Perez feeling 'fantastic' about teeing up in 150th Open at St Andrews

Perez punched his ticket for the event’s 150th staging on the Old Course at St Andrews, where he won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2019, through the Dutch Open.

He secured a spot in the season’s final major on 14-17 July along with Kiwi Ryan Fox and Pole Adrian Meronk in the sixth event in The Open Qualifying Series.

"It's been a goal to play The Open and I think The Open at St Andrews is by far one of the biggest,” said Perez, who won the event at Bernardus Golf.

Victor Perez secured a place in The 150th Open at St Andrews after qualifying through the Dutch Open. Picture: The R&A

“I think it would be the biggest championship in the world to win, and you can only win it if you're part of it.

“I think I'm in a good position, living there, having won there, playing obviously really well right now, and it not being so far away.

“I saw the other day that we were 50 days away, so it's really around the corner. It will be fantastic. It's a great opportunity and I look forward to it."

Despite missing out on victory in the Netherlands, Fox was still positive after qualifying for his sixth appearance in The Open since making his debut at St Andrews in 2015.

“It was one of my big goals to tick off this year,” he said. “I qualified there in 2015 and absolutely loved it, and to get back for The 150th this year is a dream come true and I'm looking forward to it.

“I've played St Andrews a lot since that first year and it's one of my favourite places in the world. I think the atmosphere this year for it being The 150th is just going to be immense.

“Ben Campbell is in, another Kiwi, so I'm looking forward to joining him in the field and hopefully I can keep enjoying playing links golf."

Meronk finished a shot further back in third place and is set to make history as the first Polish player to feature in golf’s oldest major when he tees it up at St Andrews.

“I’m super excited,” he said. “I still can’t believe it, to be honest. But I’m already looking forward to this great championship.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am. I’m sure people supporting me back home, my family, all of them are super happy as well. I can’t wait to tee off at St Andrews, for sure.

“My coach is British, so since we began working together he’s always said, ‘The Open, this is the Championship you want to play in’.”

Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent, Australian duo Anthony Quayle and Brad Kennedy and Justin De Los Santos from the Philippines are also heading to St Andrews after they all secures spots in the milestone event as the top four at the Mizuno Open in Japan.

The next Open Qualifying Series event is the RBC Canadian Open, which takes place from 9-12 June at St George’s Golf and Country Club outside Toronto.