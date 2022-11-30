Valderrama, venue for the first Ryder Cup to be staged in Continental Europe in 1997, will be one of three new venues on the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule.

The 15th hole at Valderrama, where the LIV Golf League will stage an event next year. Picture: LIV Golf

The Costa del Sol course, where European Tour and DP World Tour events have been held on a regular basis, has been announced among three new global venues for Greg Norman’s breakaway circuit.

El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba in Mexico will host an event on 24-26 February before Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore welcomes the Saudi-backed circuit for the first time on 28-30 April.

The event at Valderrama will take place on 30 June-2 July, meaning it will be up against the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry on the DP World Tour schedule.

The three venues join previously announced The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide (April 21-23) as hosts for four of the 14 tournaments in 2023.

“LIV Golf is truly a global league dedicated to expanding the sport throughout the world, and these destinations for the league’s 2023 launch showcase our commitment to tournament play at the highest level,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman.

“These venues have played host to signature moments in golf, and we’re excited to build new traditions for the sport while delivering a first-class fan experience at some of the world’s best courses.”

