USPGA Championship 2024 latest odds: Here are the 11 golfers tipped to win at Valhalla - including Joh Rahm

By David Hepburn
Published 15th May 2024, 14:59 BST

The world’s best golfers are in Kentucky this week for the second major of the year.

The 2024 USPGA Championship will be kicking off at the Valhalla Golf Club, in Louisville, this Thursday (May 16) - the 106th edition of the major.

Scottie Scheffler will be hoping to complete the second part of a possible grand slam of major titles, having already claimed the 2024 Masters.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka will be hoping to defend the trophy he won last year - becoming only the 20th player to win five majors. He also became the first LIV player to win a major.

They are two of the 11 players that the bookies think have thge best chance of a tilt at the title. Here are the odds in full.

American Scottie Scheffler is the 7/2 favourite for this year's USPGA Championship. The current world number one has won two majors to date - the 2022 and 2024 Masters - and is the only player to have won back-to-back Players Championships, in 2023 and 2024.

1. Scottie Scheffler

Northerm Ireland's Rory McIlroy is priced at 6/1 to end his majors drought. He last won the USPGA ten years ago - which was the last of his four major wins.

2. Rory McIlroy

Third favourite to raise this year's USPGA title is Xander Schauffele, with odds of 11/1. He's yet to win a major - with his best finish second places at both the 2018 Open Championship and the 2019 Masters.

3. Xander Schauffele

With odds of 12/1, the bookies think that Brooks Koepka is the most likely LIV player to triumph in the USPGA Championship 2024. The American is looking to add to his five m ajors (won in just six years). Winning the 2017 and 2018 US and the 2018 and 2019 USPGA meant he became the first golfer in history to hold back-to-back titles in two majors simultaneously.

4. Brooks Koepka

