4 . Brooks Koepka

With odds of 12/1, the bookies think that Brooks Koepka is the most likely LIV player to triumph in the USPGA Championship 2024. The American is looking to add to his five m ajors (won in just six years). Winning the 2017 and 2018 US and the 2018 and 2019 USPGA meant he became the first golfer in history to hold back-to-back titles in two majors simultaneously.