Scottie Scheffler will be hoping to complete the second part of a possible grand slam of major titles, having already claimed the 2024 Masters.
Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka will be hoping to defend the trophy he won last year - becoming only the 20th player to win five majors. He also became the first LIV player to win a major.
They are two of the 11 players that the bookies think have thge best chance of a tilt at the title. Here are the odds in full.
1. Scottie Scheffler
American Scottie Scheffler is the 7/2 favourite for this year's USPGA Championship. The current world number one has won two majors to date - the 2022 and 2024 Masters - and is the only player to have won back-to-back Players Championships, in 2023 and 2024.
2. Rory McIlroy
Northerm Ireland's Rory McIlroy is priced at 6/1 to end his majors drought. He last won the USPGA ten years ago - which was the last of his four major wins.
3. Xander Schauffele
Third favourite to raise this year's USPGA title is Xander Schauffele, with odds of 11/1. He's yet to win a major - with his best finish second places at both the 2018 Open Championship and the 2019 Masters.
4. Brooks Koepka
With odds of 12/1, the bookies think that Brooks Koepka is the most likely LIV player to triumph in the USPGA Championship 2024. The American is looking to add to his five m ajors (won in just six years). Winning the 2017 and 2018 US and the 2018 and 2019 USPGA meant he became the first golfer in history to hold back-to-back titles in two majors simultaneously.