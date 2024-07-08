Keegan Bradley, right, shakes hands with Jamie Donaldson after their singles match in the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

PGA of America to set announce captain for 2025 match in New York on Tuesday

Keegan Bradley has been named as a surprise US Ryder Cup captain after Tiger Woods turned down the job at Bethpage Black in New York next year.

Bradley’s appointment was announced by the PGA of America on Monday evening after it emerged that Woods, who had been the No 1 contender since the Americans lost last year’s match in Rome, was no longer in the frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am proud and excited to name Keegan Bradley as captain of the 2025 United States Ryder Cup team,” said PGA of America president John Lindert.

“Keegan’s past Ryder Cup experience, strong relationships and unwavering passion for this event will prove invaluable as he guides the U.S. Team over the next year and a half.

“We are confident that with Keegan at the helm, the 2025 US Ryder Cup team will compete at Bethpage with the same confidence and determination that has defined his career.”

Bradley, a former PGA champion, played in two Ryder Cups, making his debut in 2012 at Medinah then being on the 2014 team at Gleneagles, where he was Jamie Donaldson’s opponent in the last-day singles as the Welshman secured victory for Europe.

“I am incredibly honored to accept this opportunity,” said Bradley, who will lock horns with Luke Donald after he was reappointed on the back of Europe’s victory in Italy last year. “I would like to thank the PGA of America Ryder Cup committee for their trust in me as we embark on this journey to Bethpage Black.

“My passion and appreciation for golf’s greatest team event have never been stronger. The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators at this iconic course. I look forward to beginning preparations for 2025.”

Seth Waugh, the organisation’s CEO, had been in discussions with Woods about the role before he announced out of the blue that he would not be staying on after his contract expired at the end of last month. Tuesday’s announcement will be made by PGA of America president John Lindert at a press conference taking place at the NASDAQ building in New York.

Speaking on the range at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, where he is playing in this week’s Genesis Scottish Open, Stewart Cink, who had been another of the likely contenders to succeed Zach, said he was surprised by the news that 15-time major winner Woods had turned down the role. “No,” he replied to that being reported, “because I’ve already heard that, too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On more than one occasion in recent months, Woods had made it clear that he wasn’t prepared to take on the role if he couldn’t give it his full attention at a time when he is heavily involved in talks about the game’s future in his role as a player director on the PGA Tour policy board.