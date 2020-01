Have your say

Pat Hurst has been named as the USA captain for the 2021 Solheim Cup, the LPGA has announced.

The 50-year-old three-time assistant captain succeeds Juli Inkster and will attempt to win the cup back after Europe's victory at Glenagles last year.

Hurst was a member of five Solheim Cup teams as a player during a 20-year career on the LPGA Tour.