US Open: Tiger Woods says he can play in 40 more majors

Tiger Woods hopes he has another ten years to win majors and break Jack Nicklaus’ record haul of 18, but admits he will need plenty of help along the way.

Woods told Nicklaus “I’m done” at the Champions Dinner ahead of the 2017 Masters, but subsequently underwent career-saving spinal fusion surgery and won his 15th major at Augusta in April.

“Hypothetically if I give myself another ten years that’s 40 majors,” Woods said yesterday at Pebble Beach, where he won the 2000 US Open by 15 shots.

“The trick is, can I keep myself healthy and strong enough considering what my body has been through? That’s where I need help with all my trainers and physios and workout regimes, and hopefully I can make that happen.”

Woods did not compete between the Masters and the US PGA at Bethpage, where he suffered from an unspecified illness before missing the cut.

“Augusta I was right where I needed to be,” Woods said. “Bethpage, a different story. I was good going into the week, unfortunately just didn’t feel well. And this week I feel like I’m trending in the right direction. I need one more day of prep. I want to see the golf course when it’s a little bit closer to game time. I know they’re holding it back. But I just want to see how much are they going to let it go and show us how it’s going to be come Thursday.”