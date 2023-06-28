US Open champion Wyndham Clark has been added to the stellar field for next month’s Genesis Scottish Open in the final player announcement before Friday’s closing date for entries.

US Open champion Wyndham Clark has joined a stellar field for the Genesis Scottish Open. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

The American, who landed his maiden major win earlier in the month at Los Angeles Country Club, will be teeing up in the $9 million Rolex Series event for the second year in a row after finishing in a tie for 16th behind compatriot Xander Schauffele last summer.

Clark’s stunning success in the season’s third major came just over a month after claiming his breakthrough PGA Tour triumph in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a whirlwind few weeks and an amazing season so far, all coming together in LA a few weeks ago. I’m looking forward to keeping things going over the summer.”

The 29-year-old joins a stellar field that includes eight of the world’s top ten - Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth.

The line up on Scotland’s Golf Coast also includes major winners Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Adam Scott and Justin Thomas, as well as European Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton.

In-form Rickie Fowler, the winner at Gullane in 2015, is teeing up as well, while the other players announced before the entries close are Sam Burns, Im Sungjae and Séamus Power and Bob MacIntyre.