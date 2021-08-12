US link up for both Scottish Opens hailed as 'pretty special'

VisitScotland director of events Paul Bush, second right, with IMG's Ross Hallett, Trust Golf founder Dr Prin Singhanart and Dumbarnie Links general manager David Scott. Picture: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open

Paul Bush, director of events for VisitScotand, also said he hopes Scotland is in for another “long haul” in terms of hosting top-class events in that unique position.

Now with Thai-based technology enterprise Trust Golf as its new title sponsor, the Women’s Scottish Open has been co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour since 2017.

In a mirror move starting next year, the men’s Genesis Scottish Open is to be co-sanctioned by the European Tour and PGA Tour, meaning it will count for both the Race to Dubai and FedEx Cup.

“We are the only country in the world that has a double-co-sanctioned event on the LET/LPGA and European Tour/PGA Tour event,” said Bush, speaking at Dumbarnie Links as the Women’s Scottish Open got underway.

“We are also the only country in the world that can say we have a men's and Women's Open event before a major. So I think that's pretty special.”

Helped by Scottish Government support, the men’s Scottish Open has secured its covered pre-Open slot through to 2025, with major winners Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth having said they are likely to make their debuts in the event next summer.

“That was an historic moment for Scottish golf and I don't think we should underestimate what happened last week with that,” added Bush.

“But I think it's equally important to have this event and that event on the same pedestal because I think they are equally as important, they are equally as prestigious and we have the best golfers in the world at the events now.

“No other country can say that. You know, we are very proud of that. It's taken a long time for us to get to that position.

“I think the fact that the Scottish Government have offered that long-term support, it's quite unique. You see many countries in the world that come and go.

“Scotland have been in for the long haul, and I hope will remain in for the long haul, as well.”

