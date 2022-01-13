US-based Scottish pro Neil Lockie pays warm tribute to Tim Rosaforte

Tim Rosaforte pictured with his nephew Grayson at Jonathan's Landing in Jupiter, Florida. Picture: Neil Lockie

Rosaforte was one of the most respected voices in the game, having made his mark as a writer for golfchannel.com, Golf Digest and Sports Illustrated before switching to TV work with the Golf Channel.

Tributes to him have been led by Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Gary Player and Annika Sorenstam, with their sense of sadness being shared by Neil Lockie, son of former Kilmarnock (Barassie) professional Bill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Rosie was a great man who will be sorely missed,” said Lockie, who got to know Rosaforte during his spell as director of golf at Jonathan’s Landing Golf Club in Jupiter in Florida.

Neil Lockie, left, after receiving the South Florida PGA South East Chapter Professional of the Year Award in 2018, when he was at Jonathan's Landing in Jupiter.

”I’d known Rosie for a long time but not too well until around four-five years ago. He was referred to my junior programme at Jonathan’s by a mutual friend and brought his young nephew along to participate and take some lessons.

“During this time, we’d take Grayson out to play some golf at JL and Tim and I became good friends through this connection.

“Given his standing in the golf world, his appreciation of what we were doing with our unique junior programme and his enjoyment of our club, we made him an ambassador member.

“Personally, my appreciation of Tim was built around three key traits. First, he was always more interested in what you had to say than passing on his thoughts and information.

“Second, he loved golf, the golf business and anything associated with it. Third, he had a deep appreciation for what we do as club pros.

“While he rubbed shoulders with the greats of the game, I know many of my peers in Palm Beach had close relationships with Rosie. It’s always easy to bond with someone who respects what you do."

Lockie is now the director of golf at Dallas National, having started there in December 2019 after 17 years at Jonathan’s Landing. “I’m loving life in Texas, where I’m at a great club with a great membership,” he added.