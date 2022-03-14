US-based Scot Niall Shiels Donegan wins Hawaii State Amateur by seven shots

US-based Scot Niall Shiels Donegan delivered an impressive performance to win the 59th Hawaii State Amateur Championship by seven shots.

By Martin Dempster
Monday, 14th March 2022, 9:23 am
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 9:24 am

Shiels Donegan, who reached the semi-finals in last year’s Boys’ Amateur Championship at Royal Cinque Ports, carded rounds of 67-74-71-70 at Leilehua Golf Course to finish on six-under-par.

The only player to end up in red figures, he left the rest of the field trailing in his wake in adding his name to a roll of honour that includes David Ishii, who went on to win the Hawaiian Open on the PGA Tour.

Shiels Donegan, who lives in California with mum Maggie and dad Lawrence and is a member of Mill Valley, was recently selected to represent Scotland in next month’s Boys’ Quadrangular event in Wales.

Niall Shiels Donegan's smile says it all as he poses with the Hawaiian State Amateur Championship trophy.

He’ll be joining forces with twins Oliver and Samuel Mukherjee, their Gullane clubmate Harry Bent, Royal Troon’s Dylan Cairns and Connor Graham (Blairgowrie) against Wales, Ireland and the Netherlands at Prestatyn.

