Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton celebrate during last year's Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

Tyrrell Hatton has been confirmed as one of Jon Rahm’s team-mates in the Spaniard’s new LIV Golf team, Legion XIII, ahead of this week’s season-opener in Mexico.

The Ryder Cup team-mates will be joined by American Caleb Surratt and Zimbabwe’s Kieran Vincent in the first new team to join the league since its inception in 2022.

“We’ve come a long way in a short period of time and are extremely proud of the team and brand we are building,” said Rahm, who was signed by the Saudi-backed circuit for a whopping $476 million towards the end of last year, with Hatton having subsequently been tempted to make the switch for a reported $50 million.

“As we were developing the team’s brand, it became clear that I wanted to fight alongside a group of guys who aligned perfectly with what the team stands for. Tyrrell is a fierce competitor, proven champion, and, of course, my Ryder Cup team-mate.”

Surratt picked up three points out of four in last year’s Walker Cup in St Andrews while Vincent, who joins his brother Scott on the circuit, secured his chance through finishing in the top three in LIV Golf Promotions event in Abu Dhabi in December. “Caleb is one of the brightest next gen stars of the game,” added Masters champion Rahm. “And Kieran is a steady, talented ball striker who earned his promotion to LIV and is elevating his game every day.”

The season-opener, which, according to recent reports is also set to include Pole Adrian Meronk as a new member of Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks team, tees off on Friday at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen.

“The introduction of Legion XIII is a testament to LIV Golf’s continued growth as our league builds for the long-term,” said LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman. “Jon Rahm is one of the top competitors in the world and his team will make an immediate impact on the league both on and off the golf course.