Two venues added for regional qualifying due to big entry for 150th Open

The R&A had attracted a "significant entry" for the Clarey Jug battle in the 150th Open at St Andrews. Picture: The R&A

The Buckinghamshire and Lindrick will join 13 other locations, including Panmure, as the majority of British and Irish hopefuls launch their bids on 20 June to play in the milestone event.

The top performers in the 18-hole shoot-outs will advance to Final Qualifying, which takes place at four venues - Fairmont St Andrews, Hollinwell, Prince’s and St Annes Old Links - on 28 June.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at the R&A, said: “The desire among golfers to secure a place in The 150th Open at St Andrews has led to an exceptional number of entries into qualifying this year.

“We would like to thank The Buckinghamshire and Lindrick for agreeing to host the additional Regional Qualifying events and look forward to seeing who emerges from each venue to take their place in Final Qualifying.”

The Buckinghamshire is also hosting Pre-Qualifying for the AIG Women’s Open this year and was a past venue for Regional Qualifying from 2011-2015.

Lindrick, which previously held Regional Qualifying from 2008-2012, has a prestigious history of staging professional and amateur events, including the Women’s British Open in 1977 and 1988, the Ryder Cup, Curtis Cup and Women’s Amateur Championship.