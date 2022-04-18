Two-time Solheim Cup vice-captain Kathryn Imrie gets new Scottish Golf role

The 54-year-old, who is currently based in California, will be responsible for the women and girls within the governing body’s Performance and Pathways programme.

She will work closely with Catriona Matthew - Imrie was one of her vice captains in the 2019 and 2021 Solheim Cup wuns - and the rest of the Performance team.

“At this point in my career, this is the perfect opportunity to return to Scotland to help influence and coach our future female golf stars,” said Imrie.

Kathryn Imrie is to take up a new role as Scottish Golf Performance Coach in June. Picture: Scottish Golf

“I’m extremely passionate about sharing my golf knowledge to help others succeed and I can’t wait to join the team.”

Dundee-born Imrie became the first Scot to win on the LPGA Tour when she landed the Jamie Farr Toledo Classic in 1995.

She then played in the Solheim Cup the following year at St Pierre near Chepstow in South Wales.

The Scot played professionally until 2009 and went on to teach at the Jim McLean Teaching Academy in Palm Springs.

In addition to Imrie, Scottish Golf has also appointed Colin Robertson as Pathways and Coaching Advisor.

Paterson has worked in the pathway and coaching world of sport for over 30 years, most notably at Scottish Rugby for 20 years as National Coaching Manager and then as Academy Manager.

He has been the High-Performance Manager for the sportscotland Institute of Sport for 13 years, working with the top athletes on their Olympic and Commonwealth ambitions.

“I'm delighted to support Scottish Golf as they develop an excellent approach towards the development of both players and coaches,” said Robertson, a member of Forfar.

“Scottish Golf get a lot right – you just need to look at the number of players that have come through and are now playing well on the tour. There is huge potential to take things a stage further.

In a further boost, former DP World Tour player Peter Whiteford will help Spencer Henderson in preparing Scottish sides for the European Team Championships and Home Internationals this year.