Two Open spots and maybe more on offer in Scottish Open in July

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers brings out the Claret Jug for the trophy presentation at the 148th Open at Royal Portrush in 2019. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

The two leading non-exempt players and maybe more at The Renaissance Club on 8-11 July will secure berths in the field for the final major of the year at the Kent venue.

The R&A is also increasing the number of places available at Final Qualifying.

A minimum of 12 places are now on offer in the 36-hole shoot-outs at Hollinwell, Prince’s, St Annes Old Links and West Lancashire on 29 June.

Five spots are also up for grabs through the European Tour’s Race to Dubai, with the BMW International Open at the end of June being the cut-off for that avenue.

Entries for The Open need to be submitted by Thursday, with Regional and Final Qualifying events being played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 health and safety measures.

