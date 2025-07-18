Turnberry talk, Guinness-fuelling Hatton and Bradley boost - takeaways from The Open

Martin Dempster reports from Royal Portrush with some snippets from day two of The Open

Our golf correspondent reports from the media centre and also digs out some stories behind the scenes at Royal Portrush.

Trump Turnberry talked up by US President’s pal

Bryson DeChambeau, a big buddy of Donald Trump, is desperate to see The Open back at Turnberry, one of the two golf venues in Scotland owned by the US President.

Bryson DeChambeau acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during day two of The 153rd Open Championship | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

DeChambeau appeared on the stage at Trump’s inauguration in Washington earlier this year and recently paid a visit to the White House, where he was pictured playing chip shots on the lawn.

“It's one of the best golf courses in the world, and I'd love for it to be a part of the rotation,” said DeChambeau of Turnberry, where the Claret Jug event was last held in 2009. “Albeit I haven't played it, I've heard so many great things about it. I think it's worthy of it for sure.”

Trump turned the 2015 Women’s Open into a circus by turning up at the Ayrshire venue but DeChambeau, who opened with a 78 at Portrush before storming back with a 65, insisted of The Open being held there again under his ownership: “He'd respect The R&A and what they're trying to accomplish.”

Tyrrell Hatton pictured during day two of The 153rd Open Championship | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Guinness fuelling Tyrrell Hatton’s title bid

Tyrrell Hatton is being fuelled by the ‘Black Stuff’ as the three-time Alfred Dunhill Links winner bids to land an even bigger seaside success.

“Normally a Guinness is a pretty good way to start. Certainly this week anyway,” said the Englishman in reply to being asked how he unwinds after a round.

“I think three is the magic number,” he added of the optimal level during a tournament. “Yeah, two to three because you're definitely not close to a hangover and hopefully I've got a late tee time tomorrow so I can have a lie-in, as well.”

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley ended a run of five successive missed cuts in The Open | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Open cut misery ends for Keegan Bradley - but Scottish Open record is worse!

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is teeing up in The Open at the weekend for the first time since 2018 after ending a miserable run of five successive missed cuts.

“Just playing a lot better,” said the American of his welcome change of fortune in the Claret Jug event, having followed a first-day 72 with a 67 to sit on three under at the halfway stage.

Bradley, who is looking more and more likely to be a playing captain at Bethpage Black in September, said he’d “struggled on slower greens” on his recent visits across the Atlantic for the game’s oldest major.

It was suggested that he could have used the Genesis Scottish Open last week to get used to links putting surfaces. “You should see my record at the Scottish Open - it's worse than this one!” he replied to that.

Cameron Adams pictured at Royal Portrush with caddie Sam Chien, who was his assistant coach at Northwestern University | Tom Russo | The Scotsman

No amateur dramatics for Scots this time

Cameron Adam and Connor Graham both missed out on the chance to keep the Silver Medal for leading amateur in Scottish hands after Calum Scott’s success at Royal Troon 12 months ago.

On the back of making three birdies in a row on the front nine, Royal Burgess left-hander Adam was on course to make the cut before dropping three shots in the last five holes, including the 17th and 18th, to miss out by one.

“Ultimately, just a couple of poor swings on the last couple holes,” he said. “But it’s a big positive to turn up here and not have my A game and come this close to making the cut.”