Event in October will feature top 30 players on circuit’s Order of Merit

Paul Lawrie, pictured playing in last year's Staysure Seniors PGA Championship at Trump International Golf Links, is staging the Tartan Pro Tour's season-ending £30,000 Tour Championship at the venue in October. Picture: Phil Inglis/Getty Images.

This year’s Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour will conclude at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen after it was announced as the venue for the circuit’s £30,000 Tour Championship.

Taking place on 7-9 October, the event will feature the top 30 players on the Order of Merit after the 12th and final regular tournament on this season’s schedule at Gleneagles towards the end of September.

It means the tour, set up by Paul Lawrie to provide playing opportunities for Scottish-based professionals during the Covid pandemic and now an official Challenge Tour feeder circuit, will carry a total prize fund of approximately £330,000 this year.

The 2024 schedule will get underway on 14-16 May at Montrose Links before the opening phase of the season will then take in a visit to Portlethen (27-29 May).

A second segment starts at Macdonald Cardrona on 11-14 June before the circuit will then head to Newmachar, where the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A is also being staged later in the year, on 25-27 June.

An event at Schloss Roxburghe on 2-4 July is next up before Ladybank (10-12 July), Nairn Dunbar (15-17 July) and Blairgowrie (28-30 July) also stage summer events.

After a short break, the circuit then resumes at Leven Links on 19-21 August before then heading to Macdonald Spey Valley (3-5 September), St Andrews (16-18 September) and Gleneagles, where the PGA Centenary Course hosts the circuit on (23-25 September).

Newmachar, Schloss Roxburghe, Nairn Dunbar and Macdonald Spey Valley are all hosting Tartan Pro Tour events for the first time, with Nairn Dunbar doing so in the year it celebrates its 125th anniversary.

Two 2025 Challenge Tour cards - one more than in 2024 - will be up for grabs through next season’s Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour schedule while two exemptions to the second stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School will be handed out after the event at Blairgowrie.