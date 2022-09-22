Tributes paid to Russell Weir, Cowal legend and Tartan Tour Chieftain

Dunoon-born Weir, who was 71, had been associated with his home-town club since 1960 as he started out in the game as a junior.

He won the Scottish Boys’ Championship at North Berwick in 1968 and had the honour of captaining Scotland against England as both a Boy and Youth internationalist.

Weir turned professional in 1970, when he took up the post at Cowal and, through his playing feats around Scotland, he helped put the club on the map.

Great Britain and Ireland captain Russell Weir pictured at the 2011 PGA Cup at the CordeValle Golf Club in San Martin, California. Picture: Scott Halleran/Getty Images.

He won over 100 tournaments on the Tartan Tour, including three successes in the Dunbar Pro Championship and four victories in the Sunderland Masters.

After each event, he’d rush back to the west coast to catch the last ferry to his beloved Dunoon.

His prolific strike rate saw him top the Order of Merit on five occasions at a time when he was competing against the likes of John Chillas, Craig Maltman and Ian Collins.

Weir made a record eight PGA Cup appearances before he captained Great Britain & Ireland in the event on two occasions – at CordeValle in California in 2011 then two years later at Slaley Hall, where it ended in a dramatic 13-13 tie.

He was a two-time winner of the PGA Professional Championship, landing back-to-back triumphs in 1987 and 1988 at Sandiway and Royal St David’s respectively.

Weir also won the European Club Professional Championship three times before making a stunning start to his European Seniors Tour career when he won the 2001 TEMES Seniors Open in Greece in just his sixth appearance on the over-50s circuit.

That came after he’d made 32 appearances on the European Tour, where his best finish was eighth in the 1988 Scottish Open at Gleneagles.

The low point of his low point came while leading the field at the 1991 European Club Professionals Championship at Broekpolder in Holland as his leg gave way.

It transpired he had broken his tibia and fibula and required ten months recuperation before being able to set foot on a golf course again.

Alan Tait, a former European Tour player, described Weir as “arguably the best golfer to have played on the PGA Tartan Tour”,

In a tribute on social media, he added: “One of the nicest chaps you’ll ever meet. Total legend on and off the course.”

Former Blairgowrie professional Charles Dernie said Weir was a “great player and a really good guy” while ex-Drumpellier professional Ian Taylor commented that it was an“exceptionally sad day for all in Scottish golf and also those associated with the PGA Cup”.

Scott Henderson, a former European Tour Rookie of the Year, said Weir was a “fantastic player and an even better guy!”.

Jason Boyd, the professional at Montrose Links, described him as “a proper gentleman, a great man and a very talented golfer”.