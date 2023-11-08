Tribute paid to Ladybank and LET legend Dale Reid after passing away
The Ladybank legend had lived in Australia for a long number of years and passed away peacefully in Townsville on the north-eastern coast of Queensland.
“The larger-than-life character, who was held in great affection by her fellow tour players, caddies and staff, will be missed dearly by all who knew her,” said a post on the Ladies European Tour website.
Reid was one of the most decorated players in the LET’s history, winning 21 times on the circuit between 1980 and 1991. In her most successful season in 1987, she won four times, including the Ladies Scottish Open at Cawder. She topped the Order of Merit in both 1984 and 1987.
Reid and Pam Wright flew the Saltire in the first Solheim Cup at Lake Nona in 1990 before they made the team again two years later and helped Europe win 11.5-6.5 at Dalmahoy.
After three consecutive successes for the Americans, Reid stopped the rot for Europe in her first captaincy at Loch Lomond, where a home team that included Janice Moodie triumphed 14.5-11.5.
She was reappointed for the 2002 match at Interlachen in Minnesota, where current captain Suzann Pettersen made her debut in a team that went down narrowly.
“Reid’s open and honest personality made her popular as a player and as a captain,” added the LET post. “She was one of the most successful players in the LET’s history and a tremendous ambassador for the game.”
