Dale Reid, who played in the first four Solheim Cups before captaining Europe to victory at Loch Lomond in 2000, has died after a battle with cancer at the age of 64.

European captain Dale Reid anxiously looks on during the 2002 Solheim Cup at the Interlachen Golf Club in Edina, Minnesota. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

The Ladybank legend had lived in Australia for a long number of years and passed away peacefully in Townsville on the north-eastern coast of Queensland.

“The larger-than-life character, who was held in great affection by her fellow tour players, caddies and staff, will be missed dearly by all who knew her,” said a post on the Ladies European Tour website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reid was one of the most decorated players in the LET’s history, winning 21 times on the circuit between 1980 and 1991. In her most successful season in 1987, she won four times, including the Ladies Scottish Open at Cawder. She topped the Order of Merit in both 1984 and 1987.

Winning European captain Dale Reid shows off the Solheim Cup during the 2000 Solheim Cup at Loch Lomond. Picture: Stephen Munday/Allsport.

Reid and Pam Wright flew the Saltire in the first Solheim Cup at Lake Nona in 1990 before they made the team again two years later and helped Europe win 11.5-6.5 at Dalmahoy.

After three consecutive successes for the Americans, Reid stopped the rot for Europe in her first captaincy at Loch Lomond, where a home team that included Janice Moodie triumphed 14.5-11.5.

She was reappointed for the 2002 match at Interlachen in Minnesota, where current captain Suzann Pettersen made her debut in a team that went down narrowly.