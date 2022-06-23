Tour level training facility opens at Capital club

The Kinetic Physio Clinic has been established at Mortonhall Golf Club by Neil Aitken, left, and Pete Mitchell.

Neil Aitken has operated a physiotherapy clinic for the last eight years at Prestonfield Golf Club under the name of Neil Aitken Physio.

Having proved beneficial for the clinic, the golf membership and the club itself, the business has now expanded.

In a partnership with Pete Mitchell, an additional clinic has opened at Mortonhall, where, after a rebrand, it has become Kinetic Physio.

Aitken is a Titleist Performance Institute certified physio and has worked with golfers of all levels from budding amateurs to tour professionals.

Mitchell, meanwhile, has been a contracting physio to the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) since 2014.

He works at numerous tour events each year and will be involved professionally at both the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club and The Open at St Andrews next month.

Completing the new team at Kinetic is Evonne Sutherland, who spends half the week as the clinical lead at the Western General Hospital and the other half with Kinetic.

“It is an experienced team, all trained to post graduate level, with a background in multiple sports,” said Aitken, who, along with Mitchell, has undertaken training with Dr Dan Coughlan and his strength and conditioning team from the DP World Tour Health & Performance Unit.

“The tour uses force plates to test the overall strength and also the explosive strength of all their golfers.

“Scores in these tests have been shown to closely correlate to clubhead speed. Kinetic physio can now offer the same testing procedures as used in the DP World Tour Health and Performance Unit.

“This is performed within the Kinetic gym at Mortonhall, which has been kitted out as a tour level training facility.

“Published research has shown the benefits of strength training for injury prevention and for longevity in golfers.

“These are perhaps of most interest for the club golfer who simply wants to play more often and for many years to come.”

Sports massage and Pilates complete the offering at Kinetic, with the added benefit of golf specific Pilates classes.

“Watch this space, the Mortonhall membership may well become the fittest in the Lothians,” added Aitken.