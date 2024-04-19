Defending champion and US Curtis Cup captain among players to find the going tough on Ayrshire coast

Defending champion Jasmine Mackintosh, host club player Freya Russell and US Curtis Cup captain Meghan Stasi were among the players to find the going tough in windy conditions on the Ayrshire coast for the opening round of the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open.

On a day when it was a case of trying to make some headway early on at Troon Portland then try and hang over the closing stretch, England’s Jessica Hall took pride of place with an impressive four-under-par that contained five birdies after an early bogey.

The Bishop Auckland player holds a two-shot lead over compatriot Saskia Owen and Ireland’s Kate Lanigan, with another English player, Abbi Rowlands, a further shot back along with Megan Ashley from Blairgowrie.

Windy conditions made it difficult for competitors in the opening round of the Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open at Troon Portland. Picture: Scottish Golf

After a round that contained a mix of four bogeys and four birdies, Ashley sits a shot ahead of Inverness teenager Summer Elliott, with Milngavie’s Lorna McClymont, last year’s runner-up, also handily placed after an opening 73.

After making an eagle at the 12th, University of Stirling player McClymont moved to one under before dropping three shots in the final five holes to sit a shot ahead of East Kilbride’s Susan Woodhouse, who signed for one birdie and three bogeys.

Out in one of the early groups, Mackintosh was going along nicely as she covered the opening seven holes in one under before dropping shots at the eighth and ninth. The Murcar Links member then had a costly run on the back nine as she went bogey-triple bogey-bogey-bogey from the 13th as she signed for a 79.