Pablo Larrazábal recorded his eighth DP World Tour title triumph as Scott Jamieson and Bob MacIntyre, who were in the final group alongside the Spaniard, had to settle for top-ten finishes in the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis.

Jamieson’s third-place finish and MacIntyre securing a share of seventh spot at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon came a week after three Scots had finished in the top ten in the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan.

However, hopes of a tartan triumph in the second leg of a Far East double-header were dashed by a polished performance from Larrazábal as the 39-year-old signed off with a 67 for a 12-under-par total to finish two shots ahead of Dane Marcus Helligkilde.

“It’s amazing,” said Larrazábal, who signed off with a nine-birdie salvo, as he savoured his third success in just over 13 months. “In two weeks I’m turning 40. I’m not a long hitter. To play against all these 20-year-old guys now that hit the ball 40 yards over me, and to beat them is unbelievable.”

Pablo Larrazabal poses with the trophy after wining the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon. Picture: Jung Yeon-JE/AFP via Getty Images.

After returning early on Sunday morning to finish his third round following a weather delay on Saturday, Larrazábal finished bogey-par to sit a shot behind leader MacIntyre heading into the final circuit.

That started in contrasting fashion for MacIntyre and Jamieson, who also headed out just one off the pace, as did home player Sanghyun Park.

MacIntyre, who’d shot a 69 on Saturday to boost his hopes of a third tour win before defending the DS Automobiles Open in Rome this week, opened with two bogeys before repairing that damage with birdies at the third and seventh but then parring in from there for a closing 72

Jamieson, on the other hand, started with back-to-back birdies and, after adding another one at the seventh, the Florida-based player had a second tour success in his success.

Scott Jamieson in action during the final round of the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis. Picture: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images.

However, he then dropped untimely shots at the eighth and tenth before almost chipping in for an eagle – MacIntyre shaved the hole with a ten-foot birdie putt to finish alongside his compatriot – as he signed off with a 70.

After picking up four birdies in five holes from the 11th, Larrazábal had taken the event by the scruff of the neck and three pars to close saw him finish off the job comfortably in the end.

“I just love this golf course,” said the champion. “I love how Jack Nicklaus designs golf courses. It’s all about the second shot into the greens.“Also, when I saw the weather on Friday afternoon with the wind coming in, I thought I would have a chance. I’m not the biggest hitter but I love wind conditions. I love to keep it low, to play with trajectories. But my favourite moment was to kiss this beautiful trophy.

“My older brother is getting married on Saturday. I don’t know if I’ll bring the trophy to the wedding but I’m sure we’ll celebrate 95 per cent his wedding and a couple – not too many – drinks celebrating my title.”

After his damaging 78 on Saturday, Grant Forrest bounced back with a last-day 69 to finish joint-43rd, with Richie Ramsay ending up outside the top 60 despite signing off with a 70.