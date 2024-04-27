Scots agonisingly miss out on team triumph in Italian International Amateur Championship

Top-ten finishes for Gregor Tait and Gregor Graham in Turin event
Scottish duo Gregor Tait and Gregor Graham had to settle for top-ten finishes after having victory in their sights heading into the final round of the Italian International Amateur Championship in Turin.
On a tough closing day at Royal Park Golf & Country Club I Roveri, Suffolk-based Tait (Aldeburgh) signed off with a 73 while Blairgowrie man Graham carded a 75 as they ended up with six and four-under totals respectively.
As Dane Magnus Frederiksen pipped home player Luca Nicolas Fallotico for the title after they both finished on ten under, Tait secured a share of sixth spot while Graham ended up in joint-ninth.
It was another praiseworthy performance from Graham, who won the South African Amateur Championship earlier in the year before claiming second spot in the European Nations Championship at Sotogrande in Spain.
Starting the final round three shots off the lead in this assignment, he was still in the mix after going out in level par before having the wind taken out of his sails by dropping three shots in two holes early on the back nine.
Forres player Matthew Wilson added a third Saltire in the top 20 after signing off with a 70 to finish joint-15th on two under while Jack McDonald (Roxburghe Schloss) closed with the same score to end up joint-32nd on three over.
In an event that saw all five of the Scots in the field survive a 54-hole cut, Longniddry’s James Morgan finished just inside the top 50 on seven over after a last-day 73.
Played over the first three rounds, Scotland, represented by Graham, McDonald and Morgan, agonisingly came up one shot short in the team trophy, won by Italy 1 in a countback over Italy 2.
Meanwhile, sole Scot Carly McDonald (St Regulus) followed an opening 74 with a 75 to sit in share of 19th spot on thee over in The Girls’ Under-16 Amateur at The Berkshire. French player Louise Landgraf (68-69) leads by five shots heading into the final round on Sunday.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.