Scots agonisingly miss out on team triumph in Italian International Amateur Championship

Scottish duo Gregor Tait and Gregor Graham had to settle for top-ten finishes after having victory in their sights heading into the final round of the Italian International Amateur Championship in Turin.

On a tough closing day at Royal Park Golf & Country Club I Roveri, Suffolk-based Tait (Aldeburgh) signed off with a 73 while Blairgowrie man Graham carded a 75 as they ended up with six and four-under totals respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Dane Magnus Frederiksen pipped home player Luca Nicolas Fallotico for the title after they both finished on ten under, Tait secured a share of sixth spot while Graham ended up in joint-ninth.

Suffolk-based Gregor Tait and Blairgowrie's Gregor Graham both produced stong displays in the Italian International Amateur Championship. Picture: GolfRSA

It was another praiseworthy performance from Graham, who won the South African Amateur Championship earlier in the year before claiming second spot in the European Nations Championship at Sotogrande in Spain.

Starting the final round three shots off the lead in this assignment, he was still in the mix after going out in level par before having the wind taken out of his sails by dropping three shots in two holes early on the back nine.

Forres player Matthew Wilson added a third Saltire in the top 20 after signing off with a 70 to finish joint-15th on two under while Jack McDonald (Roxburghe Schloss) closed with the same score to end up joint-32nd on three over.

In an event that saw all five of the Scots in the field survive a 54-hole cut, Longniddry’s James Morgan finished just inside the top 50 on seven over after a last-day 73.

Played over the first three rounds, Scotland, represented by Graham, McDonald and Morgan, agonisingly came up one shot short in the team trophy, won by Italy 1 in a countback over Italy 2.