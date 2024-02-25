Scots end up sharing seventh spot as 34-year-old Dutchman lands maiden DP World Tour win in Nairobi

Connor Syme lines up a putt on the 16th green during day four of the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

Scottish duo Connor Syme and Ewen Ferguson both had to settle for a share of seventh spot as Dutchman Darius van Driel landed his maiden DP World Tour triumph with a hard-earned win in the Magical Kenya Open.

Syme, who started the day two shots off the lead in joint-third, briefly forced his way into a tie for the lead after going out in two under then starting for home with a birdie to move to 11 under par at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

However, the wind was taken out of his sail by an untimely bogey at the par-3 11th, which he followed with seven straight pars to sign off with a 69.

That matched Ferguson’s 10-under-par total after Syme’s Modest! Golf stablemate had closed with a 68 after picking up three shots on his inward journey.

It was a second top-ten finish for both Scots in this event, Syme’s having tied for third three years ago while Ferguson led heading into the final round in 2022 before ending up joint-eighth.

Syme jumped to 35th, climbing 13 spots, in the Race to Dubai after this effort while a second successive top-ten finish, having also produced a strong performance in Qatar a fortnight ago, saw Ferguson leap 26 places to 44th.

Helped by his second eagle of the week at the par-5 10th, van Driel signed off with a 67 to finish on 14 under, winning by two shots from Spaniard Nacho Elvira and Englishman Joe Dean as the 34-year-old completed a wire-to-wire win.

On the Challenge Tour, Euan Walker and Jack McDonald ended up joint-17th and tied for 34th respectively as high winds forced the NMB Championship to be decided over 54 holes at Humewood in Port Elizabeth.