Experienced Scot produces his best performance on US circuit since last summer

Top-ten finish for Martin Laird as Austin Eckroat lands maiden PGA Tour win
Martin Laird recorded his best finish on the PGA Tour in more than seven months by securing a tie for ninth spot behind maiden winner Austin Eckroat in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
In a Monday finish after the closing circuit at PGA National Resort in Florida was hit by bad weather, Laird came home in two under to sign for a 69 and a 12-under-par total.
It was the 41-year-old Scot’s best effort on the US circuit, where he’s triumphed four times in a splendid career, since tying for second in the 3M Open in Minnesota last July.
Restarting at the eighth as a total of 26 players were left to complete their rounds, Laird was unable to convert a five-foot par putt there but bounced back with birdies at the tenth and 12 holes.
It was a timely confidence boost for the Glaswegian after he’d started the 2024 campaign by missing three cuts in the row before ending up just outside the top 50 in the WM Phoenix Open.
Eckroat landed a breakthrough win in his 50th event on the circuit, signing off with a rock-solid 67 to win by three shots from South African Erik van Rooyen and Australian Min Woo Lee on 17-under-par. “It’s not a fun finish and I’m happy how I handled it,” said Eckroat of getting through the infamous ‘Bear Trap’ on the Jack Nicklaus-designed course unscathed.
Bob MacIntyre, who got his final round finished on Sunday before the heavens opened just before the last few groups were due to head out, ended up in a tie for 60th on three-under-par.
