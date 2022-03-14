Top-six finish for Russell Knox as Cameron Smith records Sawgrass success

Cameron Smith plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of The Players Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Picture: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images.

Knox had the PGA Tour’s flagship title, won by Sandy Lyle in 1987, in his sihtsafter starting the closing circuit with back-to-back birdies before adding a third one at the fourth.

Having quickly moved to nine-under, the 36-year-old found himself sitting just one shot off the lead in the battle for a massive first prize of $3.6 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, as his hopes stalled following two bogeys in the space of three holes before the turn, it was fellow Jacksonville resident Smith who hit the jackpot.

Russell Knox acknowledges the crowd during the final round The Players Championship. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

In an incredible round of golf, the 28-year-old started with four birdies then created history by becoming the first player to cover the first six holes in five-under or better in the final round in this event.

Out of nowhere, Smith then dropped three shots on the spin to finish the front nine, briefly losing the sole lead in the process.

But, just as quickly as he’d slipped out of top gear, the world No 10 found it again to produce another birdie burst, reeling off four on the spin once again at the start of his inward journey.

Keegan Bradley, the 2011 US PGA champion, England’s Paul Casey and 54-hole leader Anirban Lahiri all did their best to hang on to Smith’s coat-tails on the back nine, but he wasn’t going to be denied.

Two ahead with two to play, Smith took dead aim at the traditional dangerous last-day flag at the 17th and knocked it to around four feet, setting up a tenth birdie in 17 holes.

His second at the last from trees on the right came out cleaner than he’d anticipated and ended up in the water, with Lahiri rolling in a birdie putt at the 17th seconds later to cut the deficit to just two again.

But, after making a brilliant up and down to limit the damage to a bogey, Smith became the fifth Australian to land this prize after Steve Elkington, Greg Norman, Adam Scott and Jason Day.

With just four pars on his card, Smith closed with a 66 to finish with a 13-under-par 209 total, winning by a single shot from Lahiri after the world No 322 closed with a 69.

Casey (69) finished third on 11-under, one ahead of Kevin Kisner (68), with Bradley having to settle for fifth on nine-under after a 4-6 finish in his 68

It was Smith’s second win of the season, having already landed the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in January.

This success secured a five-year PGA Tour exemption, as well as spots in all four majors for three years.

"Mate, it’s unreal,” said an emotional Smith. “A long hard hard week and nice to come out on top. This is one of the big ones and it’s nice to get it done.”

Knox, who birdied the par-5 11th before then three-putting the short 13th, signed off in style by rolling in a 15-footer to birdie the last for the second time in the day.

That saw him close with 71 to finish in a tie for sixth on six-under, one ahead of Dustin Johnson after he stormed home in 29 for a best-of-the-week 63.