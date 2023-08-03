Top seed Cameron Adam, last year’s beaten finalist Gregor Tait and Walker Cup squad member Connor Graham are all still standing after the opening two match-play rounds in the Scottish Amateur Championship at Royal Dornoch.

Royal Burgess left-hander Cameron Adam is throuugh to the last 16 in the Scottish Amateur Championship at Royal Dornoch. Picture: Scottish Golf

Royal Burgess left-hander Adam, who carded course-record 63s at both Dornoch and Tain in the stroke-play qualifying earlier in the week, dug deep to beat Marcus Rickard (St Andrews) 2&1 in his opening match in the knock-out phase at the Sutherland venue.

That set up a second-round clash against Matthew Wilson and, though it looked a test on paper, Adam swept to a 6&4 victory over the Forres player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam, who is bidding to become the first left-hander to lift the title since Bob MacIntyre did the trick at Muirfield in 2015, now takes on Daniel Bullen.

Crail's Andrew Davidson, winner of the 50th East of Scotland Open earlier in the year, is still standing after the opening two rounds at Royal Dornoch. Picture: Scottish Golf.

The Auchterarder man opened his match-play campaign by beating three-time Scottish PGA champion Chris Kelly (Scotscraig) 5&4 then added a one-hole win over Jamie Mann.

Tait, who is a member of Aldeburgh in Suffolk, is four wins away from going one better than 12 months ago, when he fell at the final hurdle to Gullane’s Oliver Mukherjee at Gailes Links in Ayrshire.

But his third-round opponent on Friday morning is Greenock’s Paul Dorrian, who qualified in third spot before winning his opening two matches with a bit to spare against Mark Halliday and Callum Dunbar.

Blairgowrie teenager Graham, who won the Scottish Men’s Open at Meldrum House earlier in the year, takes on East of Scotland Open champion Andrew Davidson (Crail) in the last 16.

Graham’s big brother, Gregor, is out, though, having been beaten by Gullane’s Thomas Simmonds, who now takes on Battle Trophy winner Jack McDonald (Roxburghe Sloss).