Tommy Fleetwood says Olympics will be 'one of proudest' moments

Tommy Fleetwood, last year’s runner-up, is aiming to go one better in the abrdn Scottish Open before also striking gold in the Olympics.

By Martin Dempster
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 6:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 6:13 pm
Tommy Fleetwood and his caddie Ian Finnis pose for a photo to mark the official announcement of the Team GB golf team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images for British Olympic Association.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

In an all-English line up for Japan, Fleetwood will be representing Team GB along with Paul Casey, Mel Reid and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

“It transcends far bigger than our sport or sport in itself,” said Fleetwood of the Olympics. “It just inspires a world of people to take up sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Even when they had the kit delivered, just throwing a shirt on was one of the proudest moments I've ever had.”

Justin Rose claimed the gold medal when golf marked its return to Games in Brazil in 2016.

“He spoke to me about it a lot,” said Fleetwood, “and what came from it was the surprise of how proud he was and the emotions he felt from winning.

“It was really cool seeing his face light up hearing him talk about how he felt about being an Olympic gold medallist.”

A message from the Editor:

Get a year of unlimited access to all of The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis, exclusive interviews, live blogs, and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports

Fleetwood
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.