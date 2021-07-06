Tommy Fleetwood says Olympics will be 'one of proudest' moments

Tommy Fleetwood and his caddie Ian Finnis pose for a photo to mark the official announcement of the Team GB golf team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images for British Olympic Association.

In an all-English line up for Japan, Fleetwood will be representing Team GB along with Paul Casey, Mel Reid and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

“It transcends far bigger than our sport or sport in itself,” said Fleetwood of the Olympics. “It just inspires a world of people to take up sport.

“Even when they had the kit delivered, just throwing a shirt on was one of the proudest moments I've ever had.”

Justin Rose claimed the gold medal when golf marked its return to Games in Brazil in 2016.

“He spoke to me about it a lot,” said Fleetwood, “and what came from it was the surprise of how proud he was and the emotions he felt from winning.

“It was really cool seeing his face light up hearing him talk about how he felt about being an Olympic gold medallist.”

