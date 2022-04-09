Tommy Fleetwood plays 'amazing' as he gets his major mojo back

The 2020 and 2021 major campaigns were then disappointing for Fleetwood, but there are signs that he’s ready to start challenging again in the game’s biggest events.

His opening 75 in the 86th Masters included a triple-bogey 7 at the 11th while that score was on his card again - this time at the 13th - in a second-day 72 at Augusta National.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, in testing conditions, a two-under 70 in the third circuit was the sort of polished performance that the man from Southport had once produced on a regular basis.

“I didn't play that bad on Thursday,” declared the 31-year-old, who is making his sixth appearance here. “It was a bad score, but I felt like I wasn't that far away. Then yesterday felt like I played great and just 11 and 13 (over the two days) were like killer holes really.

“I played amazing today. I mean, not saying I'm the best golfer in the word, but I played really, really well and I honestly seemed to be holing out all day. I think most of all I'm just really pleased that I'm putting some good rounds of golf together and hopefully I can keep it going.”

With his beloved Everton boosting their hopes of avoiding relegation in the Premier League by beating Manchester United 1-0 at Goodison Park, it was a “good day” for Fleetwood. “They're a difficult team to support, they really are,” he said of Frank Lampard’s men.

Irishman Seamus Power, who is making his debut, has been a model of consistency so far, signing for three straight 74s.

“A lot of the same, to be honest, hit a lot of good shots,” he said. “It's just tough to make birdies out here. At least I'm finding that. But it’s fun and it's going to be more fun again tomorrow. Hopefully I can get something going early and can keep it going.”