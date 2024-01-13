Englishman jumps ahead of world No 2 and Ryder Cup team-mate in new Dubai Invitational

Tommy Fleetwood plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images.

Tommy Fleetwood holds a 54-hole lead on the DP World Tour for the first time in nearly a decade but has world No 2 Rory McIlroy breathing down his neck heading into the final day of the inaugural Dubai Invitational.

Dubai-based Fleetwood started the penultimate circuit at Dubai Creek three shots behind his Ryder Cup team-mate, but it’s the Englishman now sitting at the top of the leaderboard on 15-under-par after signing for a brilliant bogey-free 63.

Fleetwood is chasing his seventh DP World Tour title triumph but, remarkably, this is the first time since 2014 that he’s been in pole position on the circuit heading into the final 18 holes.

“I felt I played very well,” said the 32-year-old, who has won twice in Abu Dhabi but is chasing a first success in Dubai. “Got off to the perfect start (picking up four birdies in the first six holes)and got momentum early on, which I didn't have yesterday.”

In another burst, he birdied four out of five holes at the start of the back nine and described that as a “little patch where you just start seeing putts going in”.

McIlroy, who had opened with a 62, came home in four under to boost his hopes of starting his 2024 campaign on a winning note as he seeks to top the Race to Dubai for a sixth time.

“Played well that back nine and earned myself a tee time with him tomorrow, and it'll be good fun. I'm looking forward to it,” said the Northern Irishman.

Ewen Ferguson, who also now lives in Dubai, is the leading Scot, sitting just outside the top ten on seven-under-par after signing for a 69 that was shaping up to be better before dropping back-to-back shots on the inward journey.