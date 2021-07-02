Tom Higson storms to nine-shot win in Aberdeen Golf Links

Tom Higson reproduced his low-scoring spree from last season to pull off a stunning nine-shot win in the Aberdeen Golf Links tournament.

By Martin Dempster
Tom Higson has developed a knack of going low in tournaments over the past year
The Gleneagles Hotel-attached player had opened the 54-hole event with a six-under 66 at Trump International before adding a six-under 64 at Cruden Bay to lead by four shots.

Keeping his foot to the board right to the end, Higson then signed off with a 65, yet another six-under effort, to leave a strong field trailing in his wake.

After a closing 71 at Trump International, major winner Paul Lawrie finished best of the rest on nine-under, one ahead of Paul O’Hara and Graham Fox.

Helped by a course record-equalling 62 at Royal Dornoch, Higson also won the Highland Golf Links last October while he shot two 64s at Dumbarnie Links and another one on the Craighead Links at Crail.

Elsewhere, Sam Locke tied for second behind England’s Joe Deans in the PGA EuroPro Tour’s GLAL.UK Worcestershire Masters at The Vale.

Paul Lawrie
