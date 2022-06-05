Title triumphs for overseas-based Scottish duo Cameron Neilson and Connor McKinney

Cameron Neilson, who lives in Switzerland, recovered from being four down at one point in the final to win the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen.

A few hours later down the east coast, Connor McKinney was also celebrating as he came from three shots behind heading into the closing circuit to claim victory in the St Andrews Links Trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milngavie’s Lorna McClymont, winner of the Irish Women’s Open earlier in the year, looked set to add another big title to her CV after taking a commanding lead over Neilson in their title-decider.

Swiss-based Cameron Neilson shows off the trophy after winning the Scottish Women's Championship at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen. Picture: Scottish Golf.

But, continuing to show a fighting spirit that had carried her through some tight tussles en route to the final, Neilson won the 12th and 13th to claw back some of that four-hole deficit before taking the final two holes as well.

The Kennesaw State player, who hails from Chur, then secured victory at the first extra hole, repeating her 2018 Scottish Girls’ Championship semi-final success over McClymont in the process.

“This win is at the very top; it’s a very proud moment for me,” Neilson, the world No 1275, told Scottish Golf. ”Winning the Scottish Championship is just unbeatable in my opinion.”

She’d made it to the final by beating Scottish Junior Masters winner Freya Russell, in-form Robyn Fowlie and Midlothian champion Kate McIntosh.

Connor McKinney celebrates winning the St Andrews Links Trophy, having closed with a seven-under 65 on the Old Course. Picture: St Andrews Links Trust

“The earlier matches were tough and long and I was down in all of them which really helped me know I can play 17 and 18 really well, that momentum helped carry me through,” added the new champion.

“The golf course was an absolute treat; I couldn’t have asked for a better location. It was long which I think suited my game as well.”

McKinney, who hails from Fife but has lived in Australia for more than six years, sealed his success by signing off with a seven-under 65 on the Old Course, where he finished with a 16-under 272 total.

He birdied the second, fifth, seventh and eighth to be out in 32 before adding further gains at the tenth, 12th, 13th and 14th. His sole dropped shot came at the 17th, but by then he had a bit of breathing space.

“I guess it’s up there,” said McKinney of his success. “The Australian Am (which he won in April) was pretty special, but to win at the home of golf, you can’t ask for more, so it’s pretty cool.”

Blairgowrie 15-year-old Connor also finished in the top 10, with Craigielaw’s Angus Carrick also producing a strong performance to share 11th spot.

On the DP World Tour, Kalle Samooja carded a new course-record 64 in the final round of the Porsche European Open to win his maiden title at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg.

The Finn, who started the day seven strokes back on two over par, carded a bogey-free eight- under effort, recording all eight birdies on the final 13 holes of the formidable Porsche Nord Course.