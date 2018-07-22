Tiger Woods vents frustration as man ejected over outburst

Tiger Woods has spoken out after a man was ejected from the course at Carnoustie for an outburst as he was taking his tee shot at the last hole.

The spectator was standing on the balcony of the Patrons’ Pavilion, a hospitality area running down the side of the fairway of the 18th hole.

Just as Woods was beginning his swing, a loud shout was heard. A commotion followed before the culprit was huckled away.

Woods voiced his concern that a hospitality area was so near to the players. The incident happened late in the day and as Woods was attempting to make a last bid to get back into contention for the title. He made par at the hole to finish on level for the day and five under for the tournament. He ended up finishing in tied-for-sixth place, his best performance in a major since the Open at Muirfield in 2013.

“I flinched, but I’ve had things like that happen a lot in my career with people who just tried to time it,” he said, when asked about the incident afterwards.

“Either that, or they’re a little bit over-served. They tipped back a few and it’s late in the day. Unfortunately, that’s part of what we have to deal with in today’s game.

“People are trying to yell out things to try to be on TV or be in social media or whatever it may be. That was too close to the game of play.”