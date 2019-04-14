Tiger Woods’ US Masters win nets punter £975,000

BOOKMAKERS William Hill have taken a massive hit after Tiger Woods’ first major championship victory in more than a decade.

Overcoming tough odds, the American dug in deep on Sunday to win a fifth Masters title and end an 11-year wait to claim a 15th major.

But before the start of the tournament William Hill took a massive $85,000 (£65,000) bet on Tiger Woods winning the US Masters at 14/1. The bet was placed in Las Vegas and represented the first million dollar liability in US betting history.

Tiger was also extremely well backed in the UK and the Masters victory was not the result the bookies were hoping for.

“We will be writing a cheque for $1,275,000 (£975,000) after Tiger delivered for our Las Vegas customer,” said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

“As far as we can tell that is the biggest ever sports payout in our 85-year history.”

