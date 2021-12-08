Tiger Woods to return to competitive golf for first time since car accident

Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf at next week's PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Woods will partner his son Charlie at next week’s PNC Championship for a second time, having finished tied for seventh place in his last outing in 2020.

The tournament takes place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes from December 16 to 19 and will be the first time Woods has featured in an event since his accident in February, which left the 15-time Major champion requiring surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg.

Woods commented: “Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

Earlier this month Woods, 45, said he was "making progress" but admitted "getting all the way to the top" is not a realistic expectation.

"Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that. That's how I'm going to have to play it from now on," he told Golf Digest.

"It's an unfortunate reality, but it's my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it."

IMG’s Alastair Johnston, the executive chairman of the tournament, added: “I am delighted to confirm that Tiger and Charlie Woods will be participating in the 2021 PNC Championship. We have been liaising with Tiger and his team for some time and are delighted that he has now decided to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship.”