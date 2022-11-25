Tiger Woods, who hasn’t played competitively since missing the cut in the 150th Open at St Andrews in July, has confirmed a second appearance before the end of the year.

Tiger Woods and son Charlie finished second in last year's PNC Championship in Florida. Picture: Brian Williams Photography

The 15-time major winner will partner his son Charlie for a third time in the PNC Championship for a third time at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando on 15-18 December.

That will come hot on the heels of Woods returning to action in next week’s Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, where he is the tournament host.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On their debut in the PNC Championship in 2021, Woods and his son finished seventh before improving to second behind John Daly and his son, John jnr, last year.

“We have been looking forward to this week all year and we can’t wait to team up together for our third PNC Championship,” said Woods, who has been lightly raced this year after returning to the game following a car crash that left him with serious leg injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

”This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”

Nine-time major winner Gary Player will also be teeing up with his grandson, Jordan, with the 20-team line up being completed by 2009 Open champion Stewart Cink and his son, Connor, as well as six-time major champion Nick Faldo with son Matthew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

IMG’s Alastair Johnston, the executive chairman of the tournament said: “Everyone has seen Tiger do things on the golf course that only a few people can relate to, but here at the PNC Championship in the last couple of years, we have seen a partnership evolve between a dad and his son to which thousands can relate. We are delighted that because of golf, we can share that experience.”