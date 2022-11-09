Tournament host Tiger Woods pictured at the trophy ceremony at last year's Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

The 15-time major winner announced on Twitter that he had added his name to the field for the event, which he has hosted since 2000.

“I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s #HeroWorldChallenge,” he said in a post of teeing up at Albany Golf Club.

At last year’s event, Woods made his first public appearance since suffering serious leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles.

In a press conference, he said that he wanted to be at St Andrews, which he described as “my favourite course in the world” for the milestone edition of The Open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After playing in both The Masters and US PGA Championship, Woods then sat out the US Open but he did indeed tee it up in Fife only to miss the cut.

The three-time Open champion was visibly emotional as he walked up the 18th hole on the Old Course, leading to speculation that it could have been his last appearance in the event.

Woods also is scheduled to take part in Capital One’s The Match the week after the Hero World Challenge, when will team up with Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in Florida.