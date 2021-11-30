Tiger Woods tells The Scotsman: I'd love to play in 150th Open at St Andrews

Tiger Woods, a two-time winner at St Andrews, has admitted he would “love to play” in next year’s 150th Open Championship at the home golf.

By Martin Dempster
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 3:14 pm
Tiger Woods with the Claret Jug after winning the 134th Open Championship at St Andrews. Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images.

The 15-time major winner’s eyes lit up when asked about that event by The Scotsman as he addressed the media today ahead of this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods is not putting a timeline on his return to action following the car crash in February that left him with severe leg injuries, stressing that he had a “long way to go”.

But, in his first public appearance since the accident in Los Angeles, the 45-year-old spoke enthusiastically about the milestone edition of the game’s oldest major in Fife.

"I would love to play at St Andrews, no doubt about it," said Woods, who got his hands on the Claret Jug on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005. "It’s my favourite golf course in the world.

“Even the Champions’ Dinner is really neat to be part of. I attended my first one in 2005 and Peter Thomson was still alive at that time.

“I was sat next to him and to hear him tell his stories was awesome. It’s like at the Masters. Those dinners are priceless. It’s an honour to be part of a room like that.

"I’d love to be able to play that Open Championship and hopefully I can."

Woods won his first Claret Jug in St Andrews by eight shots in 2000 before finishing five shots in front of second-placed Colin Montgomerie five years later.

