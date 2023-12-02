Tiger Woods reiterated his preference would be bifurcation as he responded a report claiming that The R&A and USGA are expected to announce a universal golf ball rollback next week.

According to Golf Digest, the game’s governing bodies are set to change the rules in a bid to address a distance issue - and not just for elite players.

Speaking after completing his third round in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Woods said: “This has been I guess the talk ever since I've been out on tour. And then to finally see it come to this point where I think both governing bodies who control the rules around the world are going to come to a collaborative understanding of how far…. we just doesn't have enough property anymore.

“So I think that understanding that yeah, we've been hammering the ball needs to slow down, but it has kept speeding up my entire time on career and here we are.”

Asked if that meant he backed what had been reported, the-15-time major winner added: “I've always been for bifurcation. I've always said that. Just like wood (baseball) bats and metal bats.”

It is being claimed that a period of bifurcated rules will come into effect in 2028 before all balls that conform to the Rules of Golf will be 15 yards shorter across the board at elite level two years later.