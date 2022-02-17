Tiger Woods says PGA Tour return is still a long way off

“I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again,” said the 15-time major winner, speaking in Los Angeles, where he is hosting this week’s Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour.

It was the day after the same event last year that Woods suffered serious leg injuries in a single-vehicle accident in the Calfornian city.

He made his return alongside son Sam in the PNC Championship in Florida in December, but the 46-year-old is no further forward in terms of being back playing on the PGA Tour.

Genesis Invitational host Tiger Woods speaks at a press conference at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images.

“I want to know, but I don't,” he added. “My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well and hit short irons very well, but I haven't done any long stuff seriously.

“Like at the PNC, I'm still working on the walking part. My foot was a little messed up there about a year ago, so the walking part is something that I'm still working on, working on strength and development in that.

“It takes time. What's frustrating is it's not at my timetable. I want to be at a certain place, but I'm not. I've just got to continue working.

"I'm getting better, yes, but not at the speed and rate that I would like. You add in the age factor, too. You just don't quite heal as fast, which is frustrating.”

Speaking in November as he hosted the Hero Challenge in the Bahamas, Woods told The Scotsman that he would "love to play at St Andrews" on his "favourite course in the world" in this July’s 150th Open.

"I can still play, but I'm in a cart," he continued in Los Angeles. "Being a weekend warrior is easy, that's not that hard. Hit your ball, hop in a cart, ride, barely step out of the cart, grab your club and hit the next one.

“But to be able to be out here and play call it six rounds of golf, a practice round, pro-am, four competitive days, it's the cumulative effect of all that.

“I'm not able to do that yet. I'm still working on getting to that point.”