Tiger Woods plays practice round at St Andrews as Justin Thomas comments on his swing

Tiger Woods tees off on the ninth hole during a practice round at the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

The three-times champion – two of his titles have come at St Andrews – earmarked the 150th anniversary of The Open and the fact it is at the home of golf as one of his key competitions this year despite struggling with injury following a car crash in 2021.

There were plenty of spectators on the Old Course to watch him play alongside Justin Thomas on a sun-kissed Sunday and while Woods himself did not speak to reporters after his round, Thomas made comment on how the American was playing.

“This has been the one circled for him,” Thomas said. “He’s excited to be here. Overall, it is a much easier walk that Augusta National and Southern Hills. The Old Course is a lot flatter, but it’s got way more awkward steps, if you will. I feel about Tiger being here like I always do: He’s going to find a way to be just fine.”

“His swing still looks as good as ever, it does. Would I be surprised if he challenged this week? No.

“I’ve learned better than to challenge anything about him.

When asked if tapped up Woods for some advice on how to play St Andrews, Thomas added: “I’ve been picking his brains a little bit. I understand that he’s going to be a little withholding of some information.