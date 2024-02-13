Stripes on logo of brand represent the number of majors won by former world No 1

Tiger Woods speaks during the launch of the 15-time major winner and TaylorMade Golf's new apparel and footwear brand "Sun Day Red" at Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades, California. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images.

Tiger Woods has launched his new apparel line with TaylorMade following the end of his 27-year relationship with Nike.

Woods will tee off in the Genesis Invitational on Thursday wearing the “Sun Day Red” brand, named after his traditional choice of colours for the final round of tournaments. The logo, a tiger emblem, is also made up of 15 stripes, the number of majors the 48-year-old has won.

“It’s the right time in my life,” Woods said at the launch in Los Angeles. “It’s transitional. I’m not a kid any more. I want to have a brand I’m proud of going forward.

“Sunday red – it’s me. It started with mom [Kultida]. She thought being a Capricorn that my power colour was red, so I wore red as a junior golfer and I won some tournaments.

“Lo and behold, I go to a university that is red, Stanford is red. We wore red on the final day of every single tournament, and then every single tournament I’ve played as a professional I’ve worn red. It’s just become synonymous with me.”

Woods will make his first competitive appearance of 2024 at Riviera Country Club – in a tournament which benefits his foundation – as he continues his latest comeback from injury.