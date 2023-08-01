Tiger Woods has agreed to join the PGA Tour’s Policy Board as a player director in a move that is part of new governance and transparency measures.

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan with Tiger Woods, who has been appointed as a sixth player director on the US circuit. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

The appointment sees 15-time major winner Woods join Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson in providing player representation on the US circuit’s board.

“I am honored to represent the players of the PGA Tour,” said Woods, who shares the record for most wins - 82 - on the circuit with Sam Snead. “This is a critical point for the tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in tour operations are in the best interest of all tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players.”

The significant appointment is part of new agreement struck by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and the tour’s membership in a bid to ensure that the circuit lives up to its mission of being a player-driven organisation “for the players, by the players”.

Woods added: “The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes.”

The changes have been made after players were kept in the dark over the talks that led to a commercial entity being formed by the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

As a result of that, the players and Monahan will now work together to amend the Policy Board’s governing documents to make it clear that no major decision can be made in the future without the prior involvement and approval of the player directors.

In addition, the player directors’ special advisor, Colin Neville, will be fully aware of the state of the negotiations contemplated by a ‘Framework Agreement’.

“Tiger’s voice and leadership throughout his career have contributed immeasurably to the success of the PGA Tour, and to apply both to our governance and go-forward plan at this crucial time is even more welcomed and impactful,” said Monahan, who returned to work a fortnight ago after taking time off to recover from a “medical situation” following the shock announcement about the commercial agreement.

“I am committed to taking the necessary steps to restore any lost trust or confidence that occurred as a result of the surprise announcement of our Framework Agreement.

“My job in the negotiations – in partnership with our Player Directors, PAC and the broader membership – is to advocate for what is best for the PGA Tour members today and in the future. Any agreement we reach must be shaped by our members’ input and approval earned through our Player Directors.”

