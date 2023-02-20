Tiger Woods is sticking with his plan for 2023 despite seeing signs of “progress” on his eagerly-awaited return to competitive action in The Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods in action during the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Picture: Harry How/Getty Images.

In his first outing with a card in his hand since missing the cut in last summer’s 150th Open at St Andrews, the 15-time major winner tied for 45th behind Jon Rahm at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

His week’s work included a four-under-par 67 in the third round while he was also pleased how he handled the physical challenge of walking on all four days as he completed 72 holes for the first time since The Masters last April.

“It was progress, but obviously I didn't win,” said Woods, who hosted the $20 million event through his TGR Foundation, in giving his overall summary of the week.

He will now make a decision about whether or not to play again before The Masters, with The Players Championship in three weeks’ time believed to be his likely option.

“Like I told you guys last year, I'm not going to play any more than probably the majors and maybe a couple more. That's it, that's all my body will allow me to do. My back the way it is, all the surgeries I had on my back, my leg the way it is, I just can't.