He’s already earned his stripes as a PGA Tour player and now Tiger Woods is determined to prove himself all over again in a new leadership role for his beloved US circuit.

Speaking for the first time since becoming a member of the tour’s policy board and, consequently, now being at the heart of ongoing talks about a landscape change for the game, the 15-time major winner delivered a message during his Hero World Challenge host press conference in the Bahamas that was loud and clear.

“I enjoy the fact that I'm able to make an impact differently than just hitting a golf ball,” declared Woods, who may once have given the impression that he didn’t really bother too much about anyone other than himself and, in fairness, that’s one of the main factors in why he shares the record for most PGA Tour wins – 82 – with Sam Snead but now clearly cares passionately about how the circuit that has been his main platform for more than 25 years will both look and function after his time is up.

“I made an impact on the PGA Tour for a number of years hitting a golf ball,” added the 47-year-old ahead of his first competitive appearance since being forced to withdraw during The Masters in April then undergoing ankle surgery shortly afterwards, “and I think I can have a lasting impact by being on the board and being a part of the future of the PGA Tour.”

Hero World Challenge host Tiger Woods and Dr Pawan Munjal, the chairman, managing director and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, pictured at Albany in the Bahamas. Picture: Hero MotoCorp

Woods is one of six player directors on the policy-making group, having been appointed in a reactionary measure to the circuit’s membership being kept in the dark over the sensational development early this year that led to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour entering into a framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, paymasters of the breakaway LIV Golf League.

Like Rory McIlroy, who recently stepped down from his board position – it has since been filled by Jordan Spieth – Woods wasn’t happy about how that had been handled by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, chairman Ed Herily and fellow board member Jimmy Dunne. “I was frustrated with the fact that the players were never involved,” said Woods, who is delighted to see the prize pot for the Hero World Challenge, which is staged as a benefit for his foundation, increasing to $4.5 million this week before jumping again in 2025 to $5 million. “This is our tour and we were all taken back by it. It happened so quickly without any of our involvement. No one knew.

"That can't happen again and won't happen again, not with the players that are involved and not with the player directors having the role that we have.” Does he have faith in Monahan? “That was part of why I came on to the board is I did have faith in Jay and in what he could do going forward,” he replied to that question.

As a December 31 deadline to turn the framework agreement into something concrete looms, it emerged recently that the PGA Tour had also begun a formal process to review outside investments separate from its negotiations over a deal with PIF, with interested potential investors reported to include sports conglomerate Endeavor and Fenway Sports Group, owners of Boston Red Sox and Liverpool.

“I would say the answer is murky,” replied Woods to being asked to provide a sense from inside the process of what the professional golf landscape might look like in the next year or two. “There's a lot of moving parts on how we're going to play. Whether it's here on the PGA Tour or it's merging, or team golf. There's a lot of different aspects that are being thrown out there all at once and we are trying to figure all that out and what is the best solution for all parties and best solution for all the players that are involved.

“I'm pleased at the process and how it's evolved. Also frustrated in some of the slowness and the governance change that we want to have happen. And 31 December is coming up very quickly, so there's the timetable there that we would like to implement some of these changes that have not taken place. All the player directors have worked tireless hours to make sure that we have the best deal for all the players that are involved, the entire PGA Tour.

“Everyone involved wants a return, that's just part of doing deals, but we have to protect the integrity of our tour and what that looks like and what that stands for going forward. Trying to figure all that out in the past few months has been a very difficult task. There are a lot of different options, trying to get a deal done whether it's from all different types of money, what that looks like.”

In his third comeback in this event, Woods refused to rule out the possibility that he can come out on top in a 20-man field but, at the same time, admitted he isn’t sure what to expect in terms of how his game will shape up. “I'm excited to compete and play and I'm just as curious as all of you are to see what happens because I haven't done it in a while,” he said, smiling. “I can tell you this, I don't have any of the pain that I had at Augusta or pre that in my ankle. Well, other parts are taking the brunt of the load, so I'm a little more sore in other areas, but the ankle's good. So that surgery was a success.”