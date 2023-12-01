Day two of his latest comeback left Tiger Woods feeling a bit more satisfied. The tournament host started the second round of the Hero World Challenge with a flourish, covering the opening seven holes on the Ernie Els-designed course at Albany in the Bahamas in four-under par before faltering a bit again on the back nine.

After taking a double-bogey 7 at the 15th in his opening 75, he had problems there once more, putting off the green into a bunker and doing well in the end to limit the damage to a 6 on this occasion. A birdie-2 at the 17th repaired that damage and, all in all, a two-under-par 70 for a one-over total was a decent effort in his first event since The Masters in April.

“It was better than yesterday, for sure,” said the 47-year-old. “The start was better, the middle part of the round was better. I've been more committed than I was yesterday. I missed a couple putts there towards the end that would have kept the round going and, unfortunately, it kind of stalled out a little bit. But certainly better than it was yesterday.”

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in Nassau, Bahamas. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

Wearing another hat – this one as a PGA Tour Policy Board member - Woods addressed chatter on social media claiming that Jon Rahm, the Masters champion and world No 3, is set to sign for the LIV Golf League for a reported $300 million, with it being claimed that an announcement is set to be made next week. If so, that would be a massive blow for the PGA Tour after the Spaniard had been consistent in saying he was committed to both the US circuit and the DP World Tour over the past 18 months.

“Hypothetically would it surprise me, yes,” admitted Woods, “but there's so many different things that have happened in the last 48 hours but also in the last few weeks. Things have changed and will continue to change.” Referring to 31 December being the target set in the framework agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, he added: “Our deadline's coming up soon, so there's a lot of moving parts, a lot of different things are happening very quickly because today's the first day in December and we don't have a whole lot of time. Everything is now at a time crunch and, for all of us as player directors, it's 24 hours a day just trying to figure it out.”

In a testing breeze again and with Rickie Fowler for company on this occasion after having Justin Thomas as his playing partner in the opening round, Woods took no time at all to show that whatever he needs to do these days to get himself ready to go again for a competitive round of golf, it’s certainly working. He rolled in a ten-footer for an opening birdie, was close with his tee shot at the short second, got up and down from the sand at the fifth for his third gain of the day then pitched it stiff at the eighth, a short par 4.

A run of pars was ended by a sloppy three-putt bogey at the 13th before the 15th left him feeling rattled for a second day running. “Not that I can remember,” he replied to being asked when had been the last time he’d putted into a bunker. “That was not a good putt. It was downwind and I hit it way too hard. It got going on the wind and got going on the grain and was gone. The mindset? I was obviously ticked. But, at the end of the day, it was better than yesterday.”

He was asked about using the word “stall” on the back nine and whether that had been down to physical fatigue and mental fatigue. “I think it's all of the above, and I just haven't done it,” he said. “I haven't played in six months. Things are not as sharp as they normally would be. Hey, there's some good in there and just got to make sure that the good is more consistent than it has been.”

This is his first event since undergoing ankle surgery soon after his last outing. “It's different,” he said, referring to how that was being tested this week. “I can play at home, I can walk, walk beaches, do all those things at home, but it's different when you're at game speed. You can simulate all you want at home, and I had it the best I possibly can. We played a lot of money matches at home and tried to simulate it, but it's just different. The mind's racing more, the anxiety, the emotions are just different than at home. You can always drop a ball at home, no big deal. Here it's going to cost you. Putting pen and paper together, it's just a little bit different.”

Woods, a five-time winner of the event, sits 15th in the 20-man field. Taking route 66 in the second circuit, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler shares the lead on nine under with 2014 champion Jordan Spieth (67). Open champion and overnight co-leader Brian Harman sits one back after finishing birdie-birdie for a 69, with Thomas on seven under after signing for a 67. Matthew Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, is the leading European player on six under, one ahead of Sepp Straka, as they attempt to extend a run that has seen the iconic Tiger trophy end up in the hands of a European in the last four stagings.

