Hopes of Tiger Woods teeing up in the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool in July appear to be slim after the 15-time major winner underwent ankle surgery on Wednesday.

Tiger Woods found the going tough in cold conditions during the recent 87th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

Woods had a subtalar fusion procedure performed in New York after looking to be in a poor way before withdrawing during The Masters a week past Sunday.

According to a post from his foundation via his Twitter account, the surgery addressed his “post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture”. That occurred during the car crash in Los Angeles in February 2021 that saw Woods suffer serious leg injuries and sidelined him for more than a year.

The surgery, which was performed by Dr Martin O’Malley at HSS Special Medicine Institute in New York, may have ended the 47-year-old’s 2023 campaign.

Dr Bill Mallon, a former PGA Tour player who is now an orthopedic surgeon, wrote on Twitter: “Can he play golf again? Yes, but that’s at least six months to a year in the future. His tournaments for 2023 are likely over, and I would not be surprised to not see him play again until Augusta 2024.

“Can he play golf well again? Depends on your definition of well. He’ll never be the Tiger of 2000 or even 2015. The fact that this is his right foot/ankle is the saving grace, as you need motion in your left foot/ankle as you roll over it near impact.”

After making the cut for the 23rd consecutive year, Woods withdrew from The Masters following the suspension of the third round and before the resumption of play the following morning.

In a video clip, the five-time winner at Augusta National was limping badly after playing a shot at the 17th hole and later announced that he had a recurrence of plantar fasciitis.

Woods has competed in just five official events since returning to action following his car crash at the 2022 Masters. He has said on a number of occasions that his goal was to play “in the major championships and maybe a couple more”.