Tiger Woods' bright start, Korea's impact on golf, Bob McIntyre and Friday at The Masters - The Scotsman Golf Show

Martin Dempster joined Mark Atkinson from Augusta to discuss the first day – and the talk of the town, who doubled as the brightest man in town – as the five-time champion Tiger finished tied for 10th.

However it is the Korean Im who leads a finely balanced leaderboard and his homeland’s growth in golf is also discussed as is Scotland’s own Bob McIntyre after a one-over-par first day.

The Scot has “learned the course quickly” and is one of a number of golfers keen to make the most of their round on Friday and ensure weekend participation.

Golf correspondent Martin Dempster joined sports editor Mark Atkinson live from Augusta for The Scotsman Golf Show.

More of those in contention like Dustin Johnson and world number one Scottie Scheffler, and their green-jacket prospects are also discussed as The Scotsman Golf Show looks forward to Friday at The Masters.