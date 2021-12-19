Tiger Woods and son Charlie pipped in PNC Championship in Florida

Charlie and Tiger Woods during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Picture: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images.

Playing in the event for just the second time, Team Woods lost out by two shots to John Daly and his son, John jnr, following a dramatic second and final round at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Three shots off the lead at the start of the day, Tiger and Charlie burst out of the blocks with two birdies and an eagle in the opening three holes.

With 12-year-old Charlie playing a starring role, they then went on their incredible birdie run from the seventh.

Even in a scramble, it was impressive stuff as Team Woods went 3-2-3-3-3-2-3-4-3-3-2 to give themselves a chance of landing victory,

But, after briefly sharing the lead following the last of those birdies, a par-5 to finish saw them come up just short.

Carding a 57 for a 15-under total, they finished two shots behind Team Daly in second place, which, under the circumstances, was still a remarkable effort.

Woods, after all, suffered multiple fractures to his right in the single-car accident in Los Angeles in February.

“We thought we would probably have to birdie every hole on that back nine or, if not, eight out of nine to have a chance,” said the 15-time major winner. “And it turned out to be that way.

“We were on a run when we got to the last hole, but we still maybe needed a 3 (at the par-5) to get in a play-off or make it interesting for the Dalys back there.

“But, man, what a blast it was. Playing with Kuch (Matt Kuchar] and his son Cam, we just had a blast all day.”

Referring to Charlie, he added; “I told him at the beginning of the day, ‘18 looks’. We are both good putters and we can putt. It got interesting and tight towards the end, which was fun.”

It remains to be seen when Woods will be able to play 18 holes without needing a buggy, as he was permitted to do in this event, but it’s a week he certainly enjoyed again.

