Tiger Woods admits feeling ‘sore’ in worst-ever Open start

Tiger Woods said he had been “trying to piece together a swing” as he carded his worst first-round score in 20 appearances in the Open Championship.

The Masters champion could only muster one birdie as he signed for a seven-over 78, leaving him in serious danger of missing the cut in this event for only the third time in his career.

“I didn’t do much out there today,” admitted Woods afterwards. “I hit a lot of missed shots, they were all left. Everything was off the heel. Best I could do was seven-over.”

The 43-year-old has only played three times since claiming a 15th major title with his sensational Masters victory in April, having confided privately at that event two years earlier that he feared his career might be over due to back trouble that required four surgeries in three years.

“I’m sore,” added Woods, who led with eight holes to play in the final round at Carnoustie 12 months ago before tying for sixth. “I’m just not moving as well as I’d like. And, unfortunately, you’ve got to be able to move, and especially under these conditions, shape the golf ball. And I didn’t do it. I didn’t shape the golf ball at all. Everything was left-to-right. And I wasn’t hitting very solidly.Just the way it is. Just Father Time and some procedures I’ve had over the time. One of the reasons why I’m playing less tournaments this year is that I can hopefully prolong my career, and be out here for a little bit longer.”

The three-time winner said he was heading to get some treatment but vowed to be on the tee for his second round early on Friday morning.

“My warm up today wasn’t very good. And I was just trying to piece together a swing that will get me around a golf course. I’m not 24 anymore. Life changes, life moves on. I can’t devote the hours to practice like I used to. Standing on the range, hitting balls for four or five hours, go play 36, come back, run four or five miles and then go to the gym. Those days are gone, okay?

“I have to be realistic about my expectations and hopefully peak at the right time. I peaked at Augusta well. And hopefully I can peak a few more times this year.”